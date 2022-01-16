GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0639

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $675,550.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.04 or 0.07719519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,826.13 or 0.99366641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008315 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,307,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

