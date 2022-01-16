Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 4.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.25. 7,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 491,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $689.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.