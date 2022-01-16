Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,248 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.10 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

