Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 438 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $37,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 989,197 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

