Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

