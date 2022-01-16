Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 28,158 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

