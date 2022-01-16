Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Shares of ZM opened at $159.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.31 and its 200-day moving average is $279.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,059 shares of company stock worth $17,956,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

