Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.00.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $138.11 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.