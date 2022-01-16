GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $12,857.30 and approximately $15.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,845.87 or 1.92499998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,659,729 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

