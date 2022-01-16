GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.

TSE:GFL opened at C$42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.69. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$35.28 and a 52-week high of C$54.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.86.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

