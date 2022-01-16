GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.
TSE:GFL opened at C$42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.69. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$35.28 and a 52-week high of C$54.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.86.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
About GFL Environmental
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.