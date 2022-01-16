Gino Dellomo Sells 128,923 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Funko by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 213,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Funko by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

