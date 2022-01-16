Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

GJNSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.