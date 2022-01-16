Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JETMF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.