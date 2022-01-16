Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) by 361.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

