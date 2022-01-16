Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2,389.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter.

SNSR opened at $37.12 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

