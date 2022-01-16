Gnosis (GNO) One Day Volume Hits $3.57 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Gnosis has a market cap of $727.61 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $390.13 or 0.00903279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

