goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$228.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EHMEF. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities initiated coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.00.

goeasy stock opened at $133.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.61. goeasy has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

