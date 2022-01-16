GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $536,937.62 and $45,825.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00340019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000894 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.