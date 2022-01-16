GokuMarket Credit One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,010.00 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $607,176.09 and approximately $18,010.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00343912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

