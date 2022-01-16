Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 268.5% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GSPT stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24. Golden Star Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Get Golden Star Enterprises alerts:

About Golden Star Enterprises

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.