Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $80,347.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00064807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00072920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.68 or 0.07759261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00071238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,270.48 or 1.00083023 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,612 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

