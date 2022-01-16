Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 22,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $9,219,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

