Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock Position Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of Gray Television worth $69,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTN opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

