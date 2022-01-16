Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.