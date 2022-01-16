Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GZUHY stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

