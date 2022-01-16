Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
GZUHY stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.
Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile
