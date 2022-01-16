Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the December 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GOF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 553,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,133. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,422,000 after purchasing an additional 336,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 623,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 600,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.