Gulden Hits Market Cap of $5.30 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $35,465.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00341549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,666,415 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

