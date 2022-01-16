Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 51.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

