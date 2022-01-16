Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.18 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

