Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $1,035,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,801,654 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

