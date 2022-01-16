Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

