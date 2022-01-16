Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

