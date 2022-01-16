GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives $101.07 Average PT from Brokerages

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.07.

A number of analysts have commented on GXO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $7,724,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,930,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. 742,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,548. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.