Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

