Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,707,000 after buying an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
INFO opened at $121.77 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.90.
IHS Markit Company Profile
IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).
Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.