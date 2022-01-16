Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.67 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $256.52 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $256.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.38 and its 200-day moving average is $212.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

