Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $9.91 Million in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 495,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.15% of ChargePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,816,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

