Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 15,254 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

