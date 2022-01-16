Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,766 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.20 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

