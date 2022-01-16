Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.56 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

