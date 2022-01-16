Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

