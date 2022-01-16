Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

HVRRY traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

