HAP Trading LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

