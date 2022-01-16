HAP Trading LLC Lowers Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HAP Trading LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after acquiring an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

