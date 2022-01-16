Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($20.06) to GBX 1,381 ($18.75) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.58) to GBX 1,650 ($22.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($25.11) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,637 ($22.22).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,339.50 ($18.18) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796 ($24.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,417.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.