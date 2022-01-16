Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.50.

HA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.71.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,656 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

