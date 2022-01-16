Head to Head Comparison: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) & Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 6.18% 9.56% 4.11% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Honda Motor and Proterra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.43 $6.18 billion $4.81 6.38 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Volatility & Risk

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -3.74, suggesting that its stock price is 474% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Honda Motor and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Proterra has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Proterra on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

