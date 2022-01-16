Head-To-Head Survey: Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.3% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Glori Energy and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 7 11 1 2.68

APA has a consensus target price of $35.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A APA 8.91% -393.47% 7.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glori Energy and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APA $4.44 billion 2.73 -$4.86 billion $1.50 22.19

Glori Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA.

Summary

APA beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc. engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

