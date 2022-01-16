Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $98,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

