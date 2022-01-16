Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 111,100 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Camtek were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Camtek by 13.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

CAMT opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

